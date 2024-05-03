ATLANTIC
    Man, woman charged with drug trafficking after police find drugs, firearms in 2 Moncton homes

    A handout photo from New Brunswick RCMP shows drugs and firearms seized from a home in Moncton, N.B. A handout photo from New Brunswick RCMP shows drugs and firearms seized from a home in Moncton, N.B.
    Two Moncton, N.B., residents are facing drug trafficking charges after drugs and firearms were seized from two city homes.

    On Nov. 15, 2023, RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Edgett Avenue.

    A news release from RCMP says officers seized firearms, as well as crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and amphetamine pills during the search.

    As a result, a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the investigation.

    Police say the woman was released pending a future court appearance, while the man, Matthew David Harley Robinson, was remanded into custody on an unrelated matter.

    Robinson appeared in Moncton provincial court on Jan. 30. He was charged with firearms-related offences and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    Robinson was remanded into custody on an unrelated matter and was later released in March.

    On March 13, Amanda Lynn Harris appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with firearms-related offences. She was released pending a future court appearance.

    In February, police started another investigation into drug trafficking, which resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Argyle Street on April 10.

    During the search, police say officers seized a firearm and quantities of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and hydromorphone pills.

    Police say Robinson and Harris were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

    Both accused appeared in court the following day and were each charged with:

    • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
    • production of a schedule 1 drug (fentanyl)
    • unsafe storage of firearm
    • possession of a non-restricted firearm

    Robinson is also facing an additional charge of obstruction of a peace officer. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on May 10.

    Harris was remanded into custody and will appear back in court on May 21.

    Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

