HALIFAX -- A family of three has been displaced following a house fire in Moncton, New Brunswick on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., fire officials responded to a report of a house fire at a bungalow on Salisbury Road, where a couple and their adult daughter live.

The fire was quickly confined to the front entrance of the home; however, it did sustain smoke damage.

The daughter was the only person in the home at the time of the fire, but she did not suffer any injuries.

Meanwhile, Red Cross volunteers are assisting the family with emergency lodging and meals while the family awaits a damage assessment, as well as further help via insurance.