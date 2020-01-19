HALIFAX -- Three house fires in New Brunswick on Saturday and Sunday displaced a couple and two families in the communities of Wards Creek, Saint-Quentin and Fredericton.

On Saturday morning, a couple was displaced following a house fire in Wards Creek, New Brunswick.

At around 6 a.m., Sussex Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Cumberland Road.

The house sustained extensive damage; however, no injuries were reported.

In the meantime, the couple will stay with a relative.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting the couple with emergency purchases such as clothing, food and other basics.

Also on Saturday morning, a family of three was displaced following a house fire in Saint-Quentin, New Brunswick.

At around 2 a.m., fire officials responded to a report of a house fire on Valcourt Street. Two adults and an eight-year-old child escaped the fire – no injuries were reported.

Insurance is covering the family’s emergency lodging, food and clothing.

On Sunday morning, a family of three was displaced following an early morning house fire in Fredericton.

At around 5 a.m., fire officials responded to a report of a house fire on Gill Street. Officials say the fire damaged the upper level of the two-storey house. A mother and her two children escaped the house – no injuries were reported.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting the family with emergency lodging and meals while they await a damage appraisal and additional insurance support.