House fire displaces New Brunswick couple
Published Sunday, January 19, 2020 4:30PM AST
HALIFAX -- A couple has been displaced following a house fire in Wards Creek, New Brunswick on Saturday morning.
On Saturday, at around 6 a.m., Sussex Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Cumberland Road.
The house sustained extensive damage; however, no injuries were reported.
In the meantime, the couple will stay with a relative.
Red Cross volunteers are assisting with emergency purchases such as clothing, food and other basics.