HALIFAX -- Gerry Mullins and his beagle Willy are a dynamic duo like no other - the pair can often be spotted cycling through the streets of Halifax.

Armed with his doggles and an appetite for the open road, the adorable pup is living his best life.

Mullins says Willy is the second pup that has accompanied him in his backpack.

Before Willy, Mullins had another beagle named Frankie, whom he would carry around using a trailer.

"It was fun, but it was just a bit more cumbersome," says Mullins. "So then I got the backpack."

Frankie was as an elderly pup, though, and passed away. A while later, Mullins rescued Willy and decided to try him in the backpack.

"It worked out well, so we’ve been biking around the city, almost since I got him pretty much," says Mullins. "People get a kick out of it."

The pair are often on their way to Point Pleasant Park in Halifax. Mullins says they try to go almost every day.

"He goes in the backpack, he's on my back, he's got his paws on my shoulders, basically hanging on, and then he's got the doggles," says Mullins. "It’s a lot of fun."