How will gas prices affect summer travel plans?

The summer travel season is fast approaching and Maritime families will soon hit the road for long-range driving vacations.

With the help of gas analyst Dan McTeague, CTV examined three potential travel destinations in an economic climate that has gas prices well above $2 per litre: Halifax to Sydney, Moncton to Montreal and Saint John to Toronto.

The overarching question is, how much more could a 2022 road trip cost compared to previous years?

“If you’re using 100 to 250 litres, you’re looking at an extra 150 bucks,” said McTeague, who added this is at a time when everything else is also costing more because of inflation.

Halifax to Sydney is a relatively short haul and the increased vacation gas budget could be less impactful, but not for people who drive trucks, SUVs and large recreational vehicles.

As for a family that would want to drive from Moncton to Montreal this summer, depending on the size of the vehicle, drivers could spend upwards of $300 more compared to previous years.

Those who plan to visit the 416 area code to watch a Blue Jays game this summer would likely have fun at the ballpark but the trip, most notably the drive, could be prohibitively expensive.

Based on the cost formula provided by McTeague, it would likely be several hundred dollars more compared to previous trips.

Which brings us to the subject of possible pressure points. Could the cost of gas change the way people travel on vacation?

“I don’t think the dream of the family vacation in the family car is going to die off anytime soon,” said CAA's Steve Olmstead.

Olmstead said there are ways to save money, like using cruise control.

“That feature is designed to help us drive at a consistent rate of speed for as long as it safe to do so,” said Olmstead, who added it is a proven way to burn less gas while driving the posted speed limit.