HALIFAX -- Halifax Transit service has resumed and residents who evacuated their Halifax-area homes on Tuesday can now return home.

The Halifax Regional Municipality was urging residents living in high-risk areas in the Sambro area, Peggy’s Cove, and along the Eastern Shore to self-evacuate their homes on Tuesday, due to storm surge.

While evacuation was encouraged, it was not mandatory.

HRM said Wednesday that those residents can now return home.

However, officials warn coastal communities could still see high waves, which could result in localized flooding. They are asking residents to stay off the roads when possible and to stay away from beaches and coastal areas.

Peggys Point Road, Lawrencetown Road, and Highway Number 207 from Seaforth and Chezzetcook remain closed to non-residents.

The centre of post-tropical storm Teddy made landfall in eastern Nova Scotia Wednesday morning, delivering another round of strong winds and heavy rain.

The storm resulted in little damage, but thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers were in the dark Wednesday morning.

Many schools, including those in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, are cancelled Wednesday.

HALIFAX TRANSIT

Halifax Transit resumed all bus and ferry service at noon on Wednesday.

However, detours may be in place in areas where there is localized flooding.

PARKS AND RECREATION

Recreation centres operated by HRM can reopen Wednesday, but some facilities may delay reopening due to power outages.

The Musquodoboit Recreation Centre and Library and the Sheet Harbour Recreation Centre and Library will remain closed Wednesday due to continuing impacts from post-tropical storm Teddy.

Municipal sports fields, all-weather fields, tracks and baseball diamonds remain closed and all bookings have been cancelled.

The Halifax Public Gardens reopened at noon Wednesday.

Residents are being asked to avoid visiting municipal parks until the storm has passed to allow crews time to assess potential damage, such as downed trees.

SOLID WASTE

Curbside collection of garbage, organics, and recyclables is cancelled for Wednesday and rescheduled for Saturday.

Thursday’s curbside collection will go ahead as scheduled.

The household special waste depot for Saturday is cancelled and is expected to resume on Oct. 3.