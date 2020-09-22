HALIFAX -- Power outages were reported across the Maritimes Wednesday as post-tropical storm Teddy touched down in Nova Scotia.

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 19 active outages affecting 199 customers.

Maritime Electric on Prince Edward Island was reporting 2 customers without power at that time.

Nova Scotia Power says it has approximately 300 crews ready to respond to any power outages that might be caused by post-tropical storm Teddy.

The power utility normally draws on crews from outside the province during major storms and this is no exception, says Mark Sidebottom, Nova Scotia Power's chief operating officer.

In a briefing with EMO and hurricane centre officials Tuesday, Sidebottom said Nova Scotia Power has been planning for this possibility over the summer and has been able to call on 170 crews from within the Atlantic bubble.

The rest of the crews, about 130, are Nova Scotia power staff or contractors already in the province.

At Dominion Beach the concern is what will be left after the storm.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Coun. Darren Bruckschwaigerwasn’t enjoying Mother Nature’s performance. He is worried about a beach that’s taken many a beating before, and is wondering how much more it can take.

"It's sad to see," Bruckschwaiger said. "It’s getting more vulnerable all the time here. We’ve got a lot of it that disappeared in previous storms; actually it broke through the last time into the bayside. So with every storm that comes without any work being done, it just continues to get scary."

In Halifax, there was a fair amount of flooding prior to Teddy's arrival, but damage was limited.

It's kind of a mixed-blessing when you're in the emergency management business.

"We don't want to cry wolf," said Erica Fleck, Halifax's emergency management co-ordinator. "So, we worry at the end of the day that people will not take it seriously for the next storm."