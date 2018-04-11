

CTV Atlantic





Police in Nepal have arrested Peter Dalglish, a high-profile Canadian humanitarian worker with connections to Halifax.

Newsweek is among media sources saying the arrest is in relation to a child sex investigation.

The 60-year-old man is in custody where police are questioning him.

The Department of Global Affairs in Ottawa has confirmed that a Canadian national has been arrested and detained in the country, but has offered few details.

Dalglish made a name for himself 30 years ago when he worked to help starving children in Ethiopia, which led to stints with the United Nations in Africa and in the Middle East.

He also helped found the charity, Street Kids International.

His efforts centered on the poor and children affected by war.

Dalglish spent a lot of time in the Maritimes over the years and was closely associated with Dalhousie University, where he earned a law degree.

In 2008, his alma mater awarded him an honorary degree for “his visionary work helping children around the world.”

Last year, Dalglish was appointed to the Order of Canada for his efforts to alleviate child poverty worldwide.

According to media reports in Nepal, including the Kathmandu Post, police had been watching Dalglish’s activities for the past several weeks.

Nepal is also where Nova Scotia businessman Fenwick MacIntosh is serving a prison sentence for his conviction for sexually assaulting children.

With files from CTV Atlantic Bureau Chief Todd Battis.