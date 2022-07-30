'Hundreds of bricks' fall from Saint John building displacing up to 12 people

A Canadian Red Cross emergency shelter unit at the Regent Park Community Centre in Toronto, on Friday, January 5, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) A Canadian Red Cross emergency shelter unit at the Regent Park Community Centre in Toronto, on Friday, January 5, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island