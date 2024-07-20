U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle visits Halifax waterfront
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle is on the Halifax waterfront for a port of call.
The training vessel arrived Thursday and it will be tied up until Sunday.
The Halifax stop is part six of an 11 week summer training cruise for up to 60 Coast Guard cadets.
The crew is welcoming visitors on board Saturday until 7:00 pm.A photo of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle on the Halifax waterfront. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News)
Eagle is a 295-foot, three-masted barque used as a training vessel for future officers of the United States Coast Guard. In addition to training, the Eagle acts as a goodwill ambassador while in foreign ports.
The Eagle was a former German ship that was decommissioned after World War II that was taken by the United States as war reparations.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her younger cousin over an iPhone
A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her eight-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone.
Israeli military says it has struck several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks
The Israeli army said Saturday it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day.
Democratic consensus solidifies around Harris, should Biden step aside
No one quite knows what the process of picking a new nominee would be if Joe Biden did step aside – but many Democrats say that any process is likelier than ever to quickly end with Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Steam cleaners, kids' helmets, multivitamins: Here are the recalls of the week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.
Toronto
-
-
21-year-old man charged in Brampton hit-and-run that seriously injured 17-year-old boy
Police have arrested the alleged driver of the vehicle, who fled the scene after hitting a 17-year-old boy in Brampton earlier this month.
-
House fire in North York leaves 65-year-old woman dead
A 65-year-old woman is dead after being pulled from a two-alarm house fire in North York Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
4 people hospitalized in 2-vehicle collision near Canada Olympic Park
Two adults and two children were taken to hospital Saturday when a car was struck by a pickup truck on 16 Avenue N.W. near Canada Olympic Park.
-
-
Heroes Unleashed Cross-Canada Challenge arrives in Calgary with a message of hope.
When Matt Devine turned 30 years old, he probably couldn’t imagine cycling across Canada. He was a heavy drinker and smoker who weighed 300 pounds, and was told by his doctor that he was on the way to a heart attack.
Edmonton
-
2 more communities forced to flee Semo-Complex fire in northern Alberta
Residents of two northern Alberta communities were forced to leave their homes Saturday due to an encroaching wildfire.
-
Alberta town takes action fighting crime, addressing homelessness, addictions issues
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
-
2 people found dead in western Alberta river: RCMP
Two people were found dead after going missing in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman feels scared after seeing drone outside her bedroom window
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
-
Trendy Griffintown pizzeria's permits suspended after Quebec liquor board ruling
Moretti Pizzeria in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
-
Montreal Shakespeare company ready to hit a park near you
Repercussion Theatre's travelling Shakespeare in the park is ready for another big production in the Montreal area.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher facing sexual assault charges involving minor, police looking for other victims
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
-
-
A cornerstone of Hintonburg, Parkdale Public Market celebrates 100 years
The historic Parkdale Public Market located in Hintonburg recently celebrated 100 years in the community.
London
-
-
Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
-
Overnight ED closure in Wingham
The emergency department at Wingham’s hospital will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Barrie
-
Local leaders take part in annual dunk tank fundraiser
Local municipal leaders attended the annual dunk your local leader's event on Saturday.
-
Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival returns to Gravenhurst
The Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival returned to Gravenhurst on Saturday.
-
Scottish festival returns to Orillia
A festival celebrating Scottish culture is being held in Orillia this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
-
Defence for Sault murder suspect to argue he was not mentally competent
The defence lawyer for Steven Jones plans to argue that he was not mentally competent when a victim was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured.
Kitchener
-
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
-
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
Windsor
-
-
Paws on stage: Windsor theatre group holds dog auditions for Christmas musical
A theatre group in Windsor is holding auditions for an upcoming Christmas musical production — but this time, the stars vying for the spotlight are of the four-legged variety.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Winnipeg
-
‘It looks scary, but they’re harmless’: Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
-
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man found asleep in stolen vehicle
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
Regina
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat will continue into the weekend in Regina
With heat warnings blanketing most of Saskatchewan, it should come as no surprise that the trend will continue into the weekend.
-
Sask. man charged with manufacturing firearms
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's bus rapid transit gets a new name
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
-
Phone lines still down at all Saskatoon leisure centres, outdoor pools after IT outage
Saskatoon residents seeking to beat the heat at a leisure centre or outdoor pool this weekend should be aware that phone booking is unavailable.
-
Fundraiser launched to help family return Sask. drowning victim to India
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of Yuren Patel, a 23-year-old man who drowned at Waskesiu Lake in Prince Albert National Park last week on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Lions Gate Bridge, Stanley Park Causeway closed after 'serious collision'
A major thoroughfare in Vancouver has been shut down in both directions Saturday afternoon due to a “serious collision,” authorities say.
-
investigation
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
-
Victoria's plan to better enforce daytime sheltering rule will fail, advocates say
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Kelowna
-
-
-
