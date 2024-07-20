ATLANTIC
    • U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle visits Halifax waterfront

    A photo of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle on the Halifax waterfront. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News) A photo of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle on the Halifax waterfront. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News)
    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle is on the Halifax waterfront for a port of call.

    The training vessel arrived Thursday and it will be tied up until Sunday.

    The Halifax stop is part six of an 11 week summer training cruise for up to 60 Coast Guard cadets.

    The crew is welcoming visitors on board Saturday until 7:00 pm.A photo of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle on the Halifax waterfront. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News)

    Eagle is a 295-foot, three-masted barque used as a training vessel for future officers of the United States Coast Guard. In addition to training, the Eagle acts as a goodwill ambassador while in foreign ports.

    The Eagle was a former German ship that was decommissioned after World War II that was taken by the United States as war reparations.

