Halifax Pride parade back in full-force

Halifax Pride Week kicked off on Thursday after being cancelled in 2023 with 150 events planned throughout the eleven day celebration of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

People began lining the streets early Saturday morning under sunny skies to get a front row seat for one of the most popular events, the pride parade.

The first festival was first held back in 1988.

