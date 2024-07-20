ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax Pride parade back in full-force

    A Pride flag appears in a file photo. A Pride flag appears in a file photo.
    Share

    Halifax Pride Week kicked off on Thursday after being cancelled in 2023 with 150 events planned throughout the eleven day celebration of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

    People began lining the streets early Saturday morning under sunny skies to get a front row seat for one of the most popular events, the pride parade.

    The first festival was first held back in 1988.

    The full schedule of Pride events, including community planned festivities, is available here.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News