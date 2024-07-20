Man charged following thefts of a vehicle and cigarettes in Barrington: N.S. RCMP

A Middle East Pubnico, N.S., man is facing charges in relation to thefts at gas stations in Barrington, N.S.

Officers received two reports of thefts of tobacco at gas stations in Barrington on July 15, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police said the suspect fled the scene of the second theft after stealing a Dodge Avenger parked at the gas station on River Road.

Officers said they conducted extensive patrols and neighborhood inquiries in an attempt to locate the suspect, who was identified as 45- year-old Karl Lamrock.

That evening, Lamrock and the stolen vehicle were observed at a residence on Seal Point Road. Officers attended the area and recovered the stolen vehicle, but Lamrock was not located at that time, said police.

Over the following three days, Barrington RCMP said they received a variety of tips and information from the community regarding possible sightings of Lamrock and tips about where he may be located.

On July 18, police said Lamrock was observed walking on Highway 330 in Newellton, N.S.

When officers arrived in the area, he was quickly located and arrested, after a short foot pursuit in a marshy, wooded area, said police.

Karl Lamrock has been charged with:

motor vehicle theft

theft under $5000 (two counts)

obstruction of a peace officer

He appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on July 19 and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on July 22, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.