People gathered at the Nashwaaksis Commons in Fredericton on Saturday to honour and remember the four lives lost one year ago.

August 10, 2018 two officers and two civilians lost their lives after a shooting in the north end of Fredericton.

"I just was shocked," said resident, Louanne Tracy. "I actually was sort of numb that day."

A ceremony held on Saturday was a way to remember, and mark the resiliency of their community as they continue to heal.

Flags at the Fredericton police detachment were drawn at half-mast on Saturday as officers remember their two colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty, Constable Robb Costello and Constable Sara Burns.

"We lost colleagues, we lost officers in command, but it pales in comparison to the families who buried their loved ones, the children who buried their parents, or the parents who buried their children," said Fredericton Police Force Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet.

"In our hearts, we've also suffered through the year carrying that, knowing their pain," said Tracy.

Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright were the two civilians killed that day. Robichaud's sister honoured him with a poem on Saturday.

"You were gone before I knew it, no chance to say goodbye, I cannot grasp that you're not here, or know the reason why," said Tammy White, Rochichaud's sister, as she read from her poem.

Jackie MacLean, the widow of Constable Costello, reminded the public in her speech to lead with love in a time that has fueled sadness and anger. She also said Robb would have wanted his life celebrated.

"To allow the actions of one person to change the way we live and to alter our, emotional state, that gives that person far too much power," said MacLean.

"To the families of Donnie, Bobbie Lee, Robb, and Sarah, we continue to be there with you, hold our hands with you, raise our hearts to you," said Fredericton MP Matt Decourcey.

And holding hands is exactly what the city of Fredericton plans to do.

Thousands plan to gather along the St. John River and two bridges for the second Hands and Hearts across the City event.

The event is a way for the city to come together to remember, and show their solidarity.

Organizers asked those who are attending to wear a white shirt to honour those that lost their lives on August 10, 2018.

"Last year, we had nearly 3,000 people," said Denise Coulombe, an organizer of the event. "We need that, and more, probably double, because we are hoping to completely hug this city by using the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge and the Westmorland Bridge."

Residents and attendees will hold hands along the waterfront in what organizers are calling, the Circle of Love.

Four fireworks will be set off at 7 p.m. on Saturday. One for each life lost one year ago, followed by a moment of silence.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker and Laura Lyall