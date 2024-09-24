'I couldn’t be prouder': Massive crowd attends First Nations ceremony in Salisbury

Hundreds of students, teachers and parents from 11 different schools around southeast New Brunswick gathered in Salisbury Tuesday as part of Truth and Reconciliation week.

Members of First Nations communities held a Mawiomi or powwow, a Mi'kmaq ceremony with song, dance and prayers.

Listuguj first nation elder Chris Wysote said the celebration honours indigenous traditions, some a thousand years old, while promoting Truth and Reconciliation Day and the Every Child Matters movement.

“They’re still some that are missing and we pray for them to be found, to bring them home, to have closure in their families,” said Wysote. “It’s important to us that we make sure that our families have that closure, the grievance that they need for their children.”

Wysote said it was very nice to see many of the children in attendance wearing orange.

“It’s nice to honour that throughout the year and not only have that just that one day of reconciliation. We always need to remember those children in our prayers when we’re praying for them,” said Wysote.

Hundreds of students, teachers and parents from 11 different schools around southeast New Brunswick gathered in Salisbury for a Mawiomi or powwow, a Mi'kmaq ceremony with song, dance and prayers. (Derek Haggett/CTV News)

The event was a partnership between the Town of Salisbury and the Anglophone East School District who are trying to raise awareness within their communities.

Alissa Hewey, a Grade 5 teacher in Salisbury and a co-organizer, said she hopes all the students got to experience First Nations culture and enjoy it.

“I also hope that they get to learn and to know this relationship between First Nations people and the settlers of this land is integral, it’s important and it’s a friendship that needs to be grown,” said Hewey.

Anglophone East School District Superintendent Randy MacLEAN said the ceremony really speaks to the work the district is doing system-wide in relation to truth and reconciliation.

“We’re working with our elder in residence, we’re working with our principals,” said MacLEAN. “It’s one of those things as a system we continue to evolve and the obligations we have to our indigenous communities.”

Salisbury Mayor Rob Campbell said the celebration was a real sense of pride for the municipality.

“I’m just swelling right now. Everything we continue to do, we keep growing and growing. But yeah, to see so many people that came to our community, to celebrate culture…. It’s just phenomenal. I couldn’t be prouder,” said Campbell.

The Mawiomi, or gathering, honours First Nations ancestors and the traditions passed down through generations while educating the students about indigenous culture.

Finley Short, a Grade 12 student and class president at Salisbury Regional School, said her school has been working hard to teach students about indigenous culture through different activities.

“But this is really cool to have a hands on experience because normally we’re used to watching videos and such about these in class and it was really cool to see it here in person,” said Short.

A time for education and understanding, but also for some fun.

“We went in a big circle, we danced, we did a big, big dance and I’ve listened to lots of music,” said Grade 4 student Emmett Curtis.

A wonderful day of peace and friendship for everyone.

