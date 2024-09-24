Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating Eric Martin, 48, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police allege Martin breached conditions of his statutory release and failed to report to the Community Correctional Center as required. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 18.

Police say Martin is serving a sentence of three years, five months and four days for convictions of:

• flight from peace officer

• operating motor vehicle while prohibited

• possession of property obtained by crime

Police describe him as five-foot-six and 152 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has an 8-ball tattoo on his left forearm and a tribal symbol on his left upper arm.

Police are warning people not to approach the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.