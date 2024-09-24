ATLANTIC
    • Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating Eric Martin, 48, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Courtesy: Saint John Police Force) The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating Eric Martin, 48, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Courtesy: Saint John Police Force)
    The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating Eric Martin, 48, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

    Police allege Martin breached conditions of his statutory release and failed to report to the Community Correctional Center as required. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 18.

    Police say Martin is serving a sentence of three years, five months and four days for convictions of:

    • flight from peace officer

    • operating motor vehicle while prohibited

    • possession of property obtained by crime

    Police describe him as five-foot-six and 152 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has an 8-ball tattoo on his left forearm and a tribal symbol on his left upper arm.

    Police are warning people not to approach the suspect.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

