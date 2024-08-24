'I don't want to move': N.B. residents concerned by covered bridge closures

The Midway/Germantown Covered Bridge may not be the longest covered bridge in New Brunswick, but its closure is a big deal to Hilyard and Sylvia Rossiter.

The couple live on Midway Road near Riverside-Albert, N.B., just a stone's throw from the 18.5 metre bridge that was closed on June 20 following a regular inspection. The closure is a big inconvenience that adds an extra 25 minutes to Sylvia's daily commute to work in nearby Alma.

Their son Corey is concerned about their isolation.

"It would be nice if they could fix it, but if it can't be fixed maybe they can put something else in that's safe so my parents can get in and out," said Corey. "The winter is coming so the road could be blocked above here sometimes and they would kind of be stuck here."

Hilyard actually worked on the bridge in the 1970s when he was an employee with the province. The 77-year-old has lived his whole life near the bridge.

"There's dirt roads part way. And when it rains it gets muddy. And then you have to go the long way down through the chip seal. It's a big inconvenience," said Hilyard.

There's no indication the bridge won't get fixed, but if it doesn't Hilyard would consider moving.

"Might have to, yeah," said Hilyard. "I don't want to move."

Mayor of Fundy Albert, Robert Rochon, recently met with the Rossiters and agrees the closure is an inconvenience for them. He said he is worried about residents in the area who may have to take the detour this winter.

"Mrs. Rossiter is actually quite reasonable about it.” said Rochon. “She's not that concerned about the extra drive right now, it's what's going to happen in the winter time if that bridge doesn't get fixed."

Rochon told CTV News that he's been told a consultant is scheduled to come look at the bridge next week.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) spokesperson Jacob MacDonald said an evaluation of the bridge is ongoing to determine next steps for the 121-year-old structure.

NB 511, the provincial website that advises motorists of road and bridge closures, says the repairs are expected to be finished on Nov. 8, but it doesn't appear that any work has begun.

Wheaton Covered Bridge

The Wheaton Covered Bridge in Sackville, N.B., has been closed since July 11 for safety reasons.

The 108-year-old structure is a vital link for farmers in the area and local residents believe it has significant cultural and historical significance.

MacDonald said an evaluation for the bridge is currently ongoing and DTI is still in the process of developing a timeline and path forward for the 49.5 metre structure.

William Mitton Covered Bridge

The bottom of the William Mitton Covered Bridge near Riverview, N.B., is about a metre or two away from the muddy banks of the Petitcodiac River.

The 23-metre bridge has been in disrepair for years and is falling apart.

MacDonald said it was moved to its current site in 1942. It was bypassed when roads were realigned near farms in the 1980s.

"It has been closed to traffic since that time," said MacDonald in an email.

Raymond Boucher, the President of the Covered Bridges Conservation Association of New Brunswick believes it's possible the bridge could collapse into the water as soon as this winter.

"Goodbye," he said when asked what he thinks will happen to the bridge that hasn't been used for decades.

"They are definitely a part of our history, a part of our heritage structure. Unfortunately, in New Brunswick they are considered public structures," said Boucher. "They don't come under the saving end of things at all. They're looked at as a means to get across a stream of water and basically that's all."

Boucher believes both the Wheaton Covered Bridge and the Midway/Germantown Covered Bridge will be repaired by the province, but he's not sure when.

"Any bridge that's closed is an inconvenience," said Raymond. "We need the bridges to get across the waters."

The historian said there's 59 covered bridges left in the province. He expects that number to drop to as few as 17 or 18 during the next 20 years. Raymond said he understands repairing a bridge, especially an old one, takes time and money, but he hopes this part of New Brunswick's history will be preserved.

"It's important and I can't get anybody to see that," said Raymond. "That's the unfortunate part."

