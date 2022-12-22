'I'm pretty upset': Incoming storm causes travel trouble at Halifax airport

Storms from the west coast to the east are causing travel chaos and holiday headaches in the Maritimes.

Especially for those like the Haner family, who are trying to fly out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport for the trip of a lifetime.

“My wife requested three years ago... [she] wanted to take the children and grandchildren to Disney,” says David Haner.

But his wife Nancy became ill and passed away not long after suggesting the trip. David brought the idea up to his children last march.

“I said yes, ‘Your mother wanted us to do this trip.’ So I said, ‘We’re going to do this trip in her memory and we’re still going to get to Disney,’” says Haner.

Their first attempt Thursday morning didn’t happen. A mechanical issue cancelled the flight. Now, like many other passengers, the Haners are hoping to get out ahead of this weekend’s storm.

“Many of the airlines are currently waiving fees to reschedule your flight,” said Leah Batstone, a spokesperson for the airport. “If folks are interested in doing that, and that’s an option for them, then they can contact the airline.”

The storm first dumped snow and cancelled flights in Vancouver, which caused a ripple effect across the country. Passengers are now waiting in long lines in Toronto and the results are being felt in Halifax.

The Hanrahan family is having difficulty getting out too.

They’ve had two flights cancelled. That means their cruise ship will sail without them Friday. While disappointed, they’re looking on the bright side.

“I’m pretty upset because we’re going to miss our cruise,” said Noah Hanrahan. “But I’m happy now because at least we can get out of Halifax and get to do stuff in Orlando.”

They’re going to try flying direct to Orlando Friday.

Meanwhile, the Haners are trying to get there Thursday with stops in Boston, Mass., and Chicago, Ill.

“We’re missing one day, then we have two weeks,” Haner says, to enjoy a family trip that has been three years in the making.