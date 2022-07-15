'I think it's one of the greatest things to come to Nova Scotia': Wolfville fills up with CFL fans

Fans are starting to trickle into Wolfville, N.S., ahead of Saturday's regular-season CFL game.

"I think it’s one of the greatest things to ever come to Nova Scotia," says Saskatchewan Roughriders fan, Kenneth Dalton.

Toronto Argonauts season ticket holders, Ed and Mary Chalk, say they've been wanting to visit the east coast for a while.

So when they heard their team was playing in Touchdown Atlantic, they planned the trip and drove from Ontario.

"I think it’s going to be interesting, there’s going to be excitement. It’s going to be loud, I think it’s going to be fantastic, it’s going to be fantastic. I think the atmosphere is going to be huge and I can’t wait for the Argos to kick some butt," Ed Chalk says.

As for Shelley Mines, the game is being played on her former university campus. She says the opportunity to see Toronto play in the valley was too tempting to pass up.

"When I heard they were playing in Wolfville, there [was] no moment of hesitation. We are like 'we are going,’ and being able to walk around the campus and being in a small town like this again and reliving some memories, it’s been fantastic," says the former student.

About 10,000 fans will be in attendance.

"It’s probably one of the biggest events that Wolfville has ever hosted which is crazy," says Neil Harvey, a bed and breakfast owner.

However, finding a place to stay hasn’t been easy.

Harvey’s bed and breakfast was full even before the game was announced, but he’s hoping the exposure of the town will grow its tourism.

"The more people that visit Wolfville the more people will come back because it’s such an awesome place to live," he says.

Judging by the excitement of the fans, it’s also a great place to watch a football game.