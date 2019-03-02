

CTV Atlantic





A town in Cape Breton has been getting unexpected visitors to their area. Visitors they aren’t normally used to on their tiny coastal community.

An ice wall has formed in the Bras D’or Lake near the town of Irish Vale, N.S., bringing hundreds of spectators and photographers to enjoy Mother Nature’s beauty. Some are even calling it ‘The Great Wall of Bras D’or’.

“I think it’s awesome,” said resident Phyllis Frost. “Look at all the people out here taking pictures. There are families, there are elderly people. It’s great!”

Cars lined the highway along Route 4 on Saturday, with dozens of people stopping to enjoy what they are calling a spectacular force of nature. Some taking pictures, while others are just stopping to take a look. Many people though, are taking the climb.

“I think they’re having a blast,” said residents Firman and Cynthia McCormick. “They’re climbing up on the wall, the great wall, and I think they’re having a grand time.”

International students who visited the site said they have never seen anything like this before.

“This is really cool. I’ve never seen anything like this in Vietnam before,” said Vincent Phan.

This time of year, ice flows normally start drifting towards the shore. Nobody knows why the wall has formed so high in this area, but it definitely is drawing a crowd.

“Everybody cursed the winds. And now, they’re here to celebrate what it brought,” said Cynthia McCormick.

Residents in the area say this isn’t the first time they have seen an ice wall form like this.

“It’s probably 27 or 28 years ago, because we moved down in 1985,” said Frost. “And our daughter was probably three or four, and I remember it was almost up to the road.”

“We have many mysteries and lots to offer here,” said Cynthia McCormick. “You just have to look sometimes, but sometimes, they come to you!”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald