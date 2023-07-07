In aftermath of sinking, crew member's widow says Transport Canada reform falls short
Transport Canada will tighten inspections of fishing vessels in the aftermath of a deadly Nova Scotia sinking in 2020, but the widow of a lost crew member says the reform doesn't go far enough to prevent future tragedies.
Six crew members died on Dec. 15, 2022, when the Chief William Saulis capsized as heavy seas crashed into the rocking boat and 2,700 kilograms of unsecured scallops slid around a deck, blocking drainage.
The bodies of Eugene (Geno) Michael Francis, Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes and captain Charles Roberts were never recovered after the 17-metre vessel went down off Delaps Cove, in the province's southwest. The body of crew member Michael Drake was swept up on the rocky shoreline.
The federal Transportation Department said in an email Thursday it has agreed with a March 22 recommendation from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada's investigation into the sinking. The safety board recommended that inspectors verify that "required, written safety procedures" are available to crew, such as methods to store catch in a way that doesn't block drainage.
But Michelle Nickerson-Forbes, the widow of Dan Forbes, said in an interview Friday that the federal department is failing to move on what she and other families consider a root cause of repeated fishing tragedies: unstable vessels going out to sea.
"It's great that you have the manuals and everyone has to have them on deck, but if they don't know if your boat is safe to begin with, then why should it be able to leave port?" said Nickerson-Forbes, adding that her two sons lost a father when the Chief William Saulis sank.
The safety board noted in its findings that ever since the 2015 sinking of the Caledonia, off the west coast, the board has repeatedly recommended to Transport Canada to mandate "all" small fishing vessels have stability assessments done by marine architects and that crew receive training on the resulting manuals.
The safety board has noted that five small vessel sinkings since 2007 were related to poor stability. Also, in its report on the Chief William Saulis, it found that the boat should have had a stability assessment, as the owners had modified the vessel by adding a heavy, A-frame structure for dragging.
Nickerson-Forbes said she and other families intend to keep pressuring Transport Canada for the legal reform to ensure vessel stability.
"At each stage of this you feel a little more defeated and people are forgetting. But we'll never forget. I don't want other people to have to go through what I went through when something as simple as a legal change could avoid it," she said.
The March safety board report said it had made repeated calls to Transport Canada to ensure all small fishing vessels have stability assessments, with the results "readily available to the crew," a recommendation known as M16-03. On its website, the board continues to list the Transport Canada response as "unsatisfactory."
Board chair Kathy Fox told reporters in March that ensuring stability remains "the only way the crew on these vessels will know the safe operating limits" of their boats.
Marc-Andre Poisson, a professional mariner and former director of marine investigations at the safety board, said in an interview Thursday that Transport Canada's acceptance of the board's recommendation is "moving the yardstick," as it would require inspectors to ensure fishing companies are providing crews with basic procedures.
However, he agreed with Fox that the move is incomplete without Transport Canada adopting the safety board's long-standing recommendation for stability assessments conducted by naval architects.
Poisson, who is also the author of "Whodunit: Investigating Industrial Accidents," said these assessments result in a stability booklet that would tell the captain and crew very precisely about a boat's load limits under various weather scenarios.
He suggested the Senate standing committee on fisheries and oceans examine the issue, including the costs involved, and come up with recommendations for the federal government. "If safety is your priority, why wouldn't you want to do it?" he said.
A spokeswoman for Transport Canada said in an email that the agency continues to believe that requiring a stability assessment for all fishing vessels "would not be feasible due to limitations on the number of available competent persons that are qualified to carry out stability assessments, and the large number of fishing vessels in the Canadian fleet."
Melanie Sonnenberg, president of the Canadian Independent Fisher Harvesters Federation, has said that mandatory stability assessments aren't the answer and that Transport Canada needs first to increase education programs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada condemns use of cluster munitions following U.S. decision to send weapon to Ukraine
The Government of Canada is hammering down on its stance against the use of cluster munitions following the U.S. decision to send the controversial weapon to Ukraine.
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player's security team, Las Vegas police said Friday.
Look up! You may be able to see the northern lights in Canada Friday night
People across Canada may be able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, on Friday due to a passing solar storm. But this is bad news for Earth's magnetic field.
Airline industry seeing fewer delays and cancellations compared to last year, Alghabra says
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the airline industry is seeing 'significant improvement' this summer compared to last when it comes to reducing the number of flight cancellations and delays, despite several disruptions in recent weeks.
U.S. trade envoy presses Canada on digital services tax, home shopping obligations
Canada, the United States and Mexico wrapped up a two-day status report on their shared continental trade agreement Friday as the deal that replaced NAFTA passed its three-year anniversary.
The U.S. will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon
The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, vowing the U.S. will not leave Ukraine defenseless and asserting that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial bombs carefully.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
Toronto
-
Woman dead after daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say they do not believe a woman killed in a daylight shooting in Leslieville on Friday was involved in the altercation that led to the gunfire.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Video shows verbal altercation before violent TTC stabbing
Video of a violent stabbing on a TTC train on Thursday shows that there was a verbal altercation that turned physical in the moments leading up to the incident.
-
Why the Toronto Zoo wants you to stop showing its gorillas videos from your phones
The Toronto Zoo is advising its visitors to avoid showing videos and photos on their cellphones to its gorillas as they distract the apes.
Calgary
-
'Energy, energy, energy': Smith pushes for emissions discussion in Trudeau one-on-one
Alberta's Premier asked the Prime Minister to lessen federal emissions targets on Friday, saying they'd cripple the province's largest industry.
-
Yahoo! 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade takes over the downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
-
Calgary cocktail lounge featured on Amazing Race Canada
There was plenty of Calgary and Alberta content on the season-opening episode of The Amazing Race Canada earlier this week.
Montreal
-
'I'm with Elon': Georges St-Pierre backs Musk in cage fight with Zuckerberg, but hopes billionaire brawl won't happen
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre says he hopes the proposed cage match between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg doesn't end up happening, but if it does, the Quebec-born fighter is putting his money on the Twitter owner.
-
Woman, 22, in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, Montreal police said Friday.
-
At least 1 person seriously injured after car sandwiched between 2 heavy trucks on Que. highway
At least one person was seriously injured when a car became wedged between two heavy trucks on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, in the Mauricie region, on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Trial for U.S. man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl rescheduled
The trial for Noah Madrano, the man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl, has been rescheduled to the fall.
-
'It's more exciting': Edmonton dental hygienist takes oral health on the road
Registered dental hygienist Elzara Arifova has taken teeth cleaning out of the dentist's office, offering services at her home and on the road in a mobile dental clinic.
-
Child hit by SUV in north Edmonton
A child suffered minor injuries after being hit by an SUV in north Edmonton on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire destroys North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed – which was confirmed later in the morning.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie, Parry Sound or Quebec, and police warn he may be armed.
-
Hwy. 144 between Cartier, Gogama remains closed
Highway 144 remains closed as of 5 p.m. Friday following a morning collision.
London
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation
London Police Services’ Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section have released photographs of a suspect involved in a recent sexual assault and robbery investigation.
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle
Officers responded with EMS to find a vehicle and a bike involved in the incident and the person riding the bike was pronounced deceased at the scene.
-
London police lay trafficking charges in magic mushroom store bust
CTV News has learned that three people associated with an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in London, Ont. were charged with drug related offences more than a month ago.
Winnipeg
-
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
-
Man charged with child pornography offences was teacher in Winnipeg, police say
Winnipeg police say a man charged with child pornography offences was working as a teacher in multiple school divisions in Winnipeg and Manitoba for more than a decade.
-
'He was our rock': Manitoba man killed after tree fell on tent remembered for his love of family
A Manitoba man who was killed when a tree fell on his tent during a camping trip is being remembered as an amazing, fun loving man, who valued his family and was someone who could always be relied on.
Ottawa
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign off
Legendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Apparent microburst damages Eganville, Ont. campsite
An apparent microburst did significant damage to a campsite in Eganville Thursday night.
-
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
Saskatoon
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
Why a Sask. lawyer thinks a judge made the right call in the $82,000 thumbs-up emoji case
A Saskatchewan judge made the right call when he ordered a farmer to pay $82,000 after sending a thumbs-up emoji to a contract text message, according to a commercial lawyer.
Vancouver
-
Sexual harassment, workplace tensions: Damning report into BCEHS
BC Emergency Health Services has made public a damning report into its workplace culture two months after CTV News made a freedom of information request for the document.
-
Months into patio season, beloved back alley bar in Vancouver fears permit delay will force permanent closure
This patio season should have been one of Chupito's most successful to date, after the back alley bar was listed as a recommended restaurant in Vancouver's new Michelin Guide.
-
'They don't care that you're a kid': Teen shares how drug dealers market substances as 'safe supply'
Cassidy knows of at least three teenage girls who have lost their lives to a drug overdose in just over the past year. The 16-year-old said she turned to drugs to help with her anxiety.
Regina
-
Man in high-speed crash assaults officer, tosses objects at vehicles on Ring Road, police say
A 26-year-old man is facing nine charges including impaired driving and resisting arrest following an incident Thursday afternoon that led to a high-speed crash on Ring Road, police say.
-
Chat logs show discomfort among city staff during 'Experience Regina' launch
Documents recently released by the City of Regina following an access to information request appear to illustrate the discomfort felt by some city staff as the now-infamous Experience Regina tourism campaign launched.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah Allary
Twenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
Vancouver Island
-
Coast guard issues first-ever fine for abandoned vessel in Victoria
The Canadian Coast Guard has issued its first fine against the owner of a derelict and abandoned vessel under a federal law that took effect four years ago.
-
Family of Jared Lowndes sue RCMP over 2021 shooting death in Campbell River
It has been two years since RCMP officers shot and killed Jared Lowndes at a Tim Hortons in Campbell River, B.C., but his mother Laura Holland says time has done nothing to stem her grief.
-
Rescue group hosting adoption event for Spanish greyhounds in Langford
A non-profit, dog-rescue group called Extraordinary Galgos and Podencos has been working to bring what some call the world's most persecuted breed of dogs into Canada from Spain for adoption.