In his father’s footsteps: Colby Sharma on his Maritime roots, dad’s career path

Colby Sharma may not be a name many Maritimers know quite yet, but his story started in the region.

"I was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia - so I'm a Haligonian,” said the author and speaker from his current home in London, England.

The 29-year-old graduated from law school in that country, but, in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, he published his first book called The Curveball.

The title is fitting, as his budding professional life has seen a few of those already.

"I self-published my first-ever book, then watched as it's gone around the world. It's going into the Spanish language in the new year, and I've forged myself a career as a speaker."

Colby's father is Robin Sharma, a world-famous motivational speaker and author who is originally from Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

Though he's mentored and worked with some pretty big names, like Desmond Tutu, Richard Branson and Shaquille O’Neal, the elder Sharma hasn't lost his small-town humility.

"It's so 'Cape Breton', but I'm no one special,” he told CTV Atlantic during an interview in September 2021.

Now, Colby Sharma is following in his father's footsteps.

"I’m so grateful to have him as a father, as a mentor,” Sharma said. “Someone who's supported me unequivocally in this career, in my law career."

However, don’t mistake him for simply a clone of his dad.

For example, a lot of Colby Sharma’s focus is on younger professionals.

"Because those are the ones who have been hit quite hard with the pandemic,” he said. “How to do schooling virtually and what underpins it is 'How do you become more resilient?' and I think that's going to be the crucial word for the next couple of years."

Sharma hasn't been back to the Maritimes in a while, but he says that might soon change.

"Potentially this year,” he said. “It's my (30th) birthday in April, so you never know - maybe planning a trip in the summer."

So while the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, the younger Sharma is carving out his own path - while helping others find theirs.