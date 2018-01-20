

CTV Atlantic





A lockdown was put in place at a multi-level security federal institution in New Brunswick because of an incident officials say they’re reviewing at this time.

According to a release from the correctional facility’s management, the lockdown of Dorchester Penitentiary was executed at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the facility’s staff.

Correctional Service Canada says the safety and security of the institution is its primary concern and normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

“To improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, CSC will continue to review the circumstances surrounding this incident and take the appropriate measures,” says the statement.