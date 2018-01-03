

CTV Atlantic





Two correctional officers are now facing charges in connection with the death of an inmate in New Brunswick in May 2015.

The RCMP received a call shortly before 12:45 a.m. on May 27, 2015 that an inmate from Dorchester Penitentiary had been pronounced dead at the Moncton City Hospital.

The New Brunswick RCMP conducted an investigation and determined foul play was not suspected in the death of 33-year-old Matthew Ryan Hines.

However, police say new information came to light in May 2016, and the Nova Scotia RCMP were brought in to review the file.

Their review has resulted in charges being laid against 48-year-old Alvida Ross and 31-year-old Mathieu Bourgoin, who were correctional officers at the Dorchester Penitentiary at the time of Hines’ death.

Ross and Bourgoin, both of Dieppe, have each been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

They are due to appear in Moncton provincial court on Feb. 26.