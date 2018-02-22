

CTV Atlantic





There was an increased police presence at a Saint John high school Thursday after an alleged threat was posted on social media.

The Saint John Police Force was alerted to the threat Wednesday evening. Police say the post included a statement about causing violence in a school and referenced “SHS.”

Investigators determined the post was received throughout Canada and the United States and many communities with schools with the initials “SHS” had expressed concerns about the threat.

Officials at Simonds High School were notified Wednesday evening and extra patrol officers were assigned to the school as a precaution.

However, police say the threat does not appear to be credible. They also say the post has since been taken down.