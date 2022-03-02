Infectious disease expert concerned COVID-19 cases will rise if masking and testing are left behind

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

One million refugees flee Ukraine, Russians besiege ports

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said Thursday, as Moscow said it was ready for more talks to end fighting even as its forces pressed their assaults on the country's second-largest city and two strategic seaports.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island