Inquest scheduled into death of Lexi Daken

A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into the death of a New Brunswick teenager who died by suicide two years ago.

Lexi Daken was 16-years-old when she died on Feb. 24, 2021.

Six days before her death, Daken sought help at the emergency room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton. She waited eight hours to see a psychiatrist, but was sent home without meeting with one.

An inquest into her death was announced Wednesday by the New Brunswick chief coroner’s office.

Presiding coroner Emily Caissy and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Daken’s death.

The jury will then make recommendations “aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.”

The inquest has been scheduled for November at the University of New Brunswick Law School in Fredericton.

-------------

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1-800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.