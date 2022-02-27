Inquiry plans frank account of N.S. mass shooting

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

Canada, the United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Explainer: How is the Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?

Ukraine's tangled political history with Russia has its counterpart in the religious landscape, with Ukraine's majority Orthodox Christian population divided between an independent-minded group based in Kyiv and another loyal to its patriarch in Moscow.

