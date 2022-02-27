Inquiry plans frank account of N.S. mass shooting
Canadians are being advised to brace Monday for the retelling of the horrors of the country's worst mass shooting in modern history as a public inquiry provides a chronological description of the tragedy that began in Portapique, N.S.
Barbara McLean, the lead investigator for the federal-provincial inquiry, told journalists last week that the account to be heard of the April 18-19, 2020, killings is the result of over a year of interviews with witnesses.
It will also make use of 911 calls that desperate residents made as the gunman moved through the community.
"It's my hope that in the coming days, people will ... prepare themselves for what they're about to hear Monday," McLean said.
Thirteen of the 22 victims were murdered in Portapique by a gunman driving a replica RCMP vehicle and wearing an RCMP uniform, and a number of homes were set on fire.
The gunman went on to kill nine other people, including a pregnant woman and an RCMP officer, after he escaped Portapique, committing murders in Debert, Shubenacadie and Wentworth.
Some details of the first night have been revealed in police briefings and witness statements filed to obtain search warrants after the rampage.
However, the inquiry's investigators conducted interviews with more than 150 witnesses, viewed photos and videos and listened to calls made to emergency services to put together their description. The result is a "foundational document" that includes links to transcripts and other source material.
"We're about to reveal the events in a sequential way that makes sense of all the things that were going on, as well as the sources of that information," said McLean.
The information, particularly the frightened calls of residents as the gunman moved through the community, will be difficult to read and hear, the veteran investigator said.
"To be real here, the information we're going to start sharing on Monday is disturbing. It's awful," she said.
Issues that have remained unclear since the killings include what was reported during 911 calls; what the shooter's precise route was; when exactly the shooter killed his victims; and how he managed to escape across a field and carry on his killings the next day.
In the early weeks after the shooting, the RCMP had said about nine minutes elapsed between when police officers first reached the scene after 10 p.m., and the time the shooter left the community. However, the Mounties told Global News in a later email the time was closer to 19 minutes.
Some outstanding issues may be dealt with in Monday's documents, while others may be addressed in documents on first responders and on efforts to contain the area, expected to be released later in the week.
Tom Taggart, the member of the provincial legislature for the area, said in an interview he's heard from community members who are anxious about revisiting the painful memories that the shooting and its aftermath evokes.
He said he received four calls from community members worried after recently receiving letters from the inquiry indicating their testimony would be released as part of the foundational documents.
"It hurts. So when they got those letters, memories came flooding back," he said, adding he felt the notifications should have come sooner.
Taggart said that after the attacks, relatively few residents sought counselling or assistance with the trauma, though it was made available by the province.
"People in the community have mostly carried this burden themselves," he said. "They've continued to hold this thing in."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
Live updates: Greece sending defence aid to Ukraine
Authorities say Greece is sending ammunition, assault rifles and missile launchers to Ukraine in response to a request by Ukraine's government.
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
Canada, the United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.
'Let us help them get straight to hell': Road signs being removed to confuse Russians
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.
Trump tees off on Canada over trucker protest
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is assailing Canada as a country of 'left-wing fascists' for the way it cleared protesters out of Ottawa last weekend.
Explainer: How is the Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?
Ukraine's tangled political history with Russia has its counterpart in the religious landscape, with Ukraine's majority Orthodox Christian population divided between an independent-minded group based in Kyiv and another loyal to its patriarch in Moscow.
Studies offer further evidence that the coronavirus pandemic began in animals in Wuhan market
Two preprint studies posted Saturday offer further evidence that the coronavirus originated in animals and spread to humans in late 2019 at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial
A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.
-
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.
Calgary
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Tkachuk, Toffoli lead Flames past Wild
Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each scored twice and added an assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames won 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild to tie a franchise record with 11 consecutive wins on home ice.
-
Calgary's mandatory masking bylaw to end on Tuesday
Calgarians will no longer need to wear medical masks in indoor public places now that the province has announced it is entering Stage 2 of its reopening plan.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow squall alerts issued across Quebec
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snow squall watch for the islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to multiple regions of Quebec
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec on Monday
Starting Monday, the Quebec government will lift a series of restrictions put in place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
OPINION
OPINION | The Russian invasion, a culmination of a series of failures for Putin
By recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on Feb. 21, Vladimir Putin put an end to the negotiated resolution of a secessionist conflict that had been active since 2014.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Fifth weekend of convoy protests, counter-protests in Edmonton
Vehicles including trucks displaying Canadian flags made their way through downtown Edmonton throughout the early afternoon on Saturday.
-
'The enemy wants to destroy everything': Ukrainian city pounded with missiles
Western allies have announced sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including banishing its key banks from the main global payments system, drawing thanks from Ukraine on Sunday as its forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
-
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.
-
Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial
A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.
London
-
Vehicle crashes into garage on Cranbrook Road
London firefighters responded to a vehicle hitting a garage on Cranbrook Road.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
-
'There is epidemic here'; Over $20k raised for homeless youth programs in St. Thomas, Ont.
With a drive down Talbot St. in St. Thomas, Ont., it is easy to see adults who are experiencing homelessness.
Winnipeg
-
'We stand with Ukraine': Thousands rally outside Manitoba Legislature to support Ukraine
Ukrainian flags flew high among the thousands of Manitobans who came together Saturday evening in front of the Manitoba Legislative building to show support for Ukraine.
-
Winnipeg police forensics unit investigating 'incident' in Assiniboine Park
The Winnipeg police forensics unit is investigating an incident in Assiniboine Park.
-
OPP investigating sudden death of Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of a Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows early last week.
Ottawa
-
Two killed in serious crash late Saturday
Ottawa paramedics say two men have died following a serious collision on Hunt Club Road.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
-
Snow squall warning in effect Sunday
A snow squall warning is in effect for Ottawa, with the possibility of heavy flurries at times through the day.
Saskatoon
-
First provincial para-hockey team welcomes national team for development camp
Les Nemish has been waiting years for a weekend like what’s happening at Merlis Belsher Place.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll
A new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices set another record
Gas prices hit another record high in Metro Vancouver on Saturday, a development analysts have attributed to the sanctions placed on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Former police dog handlers join forces to support retired four-legged colleagues
Const. Aaron Courtney was passionate about his career as a police dog handler. That 16-year career was wiped away in seconds, when he was rammed by a suspected drunk driver.
-
'Stand with Ukraine': Rally at Vancouver Art Gallery draws large crowd
A large crowd gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and show support for the Ukrainian people.
Regina
-
Cowessess First Nation holds NHL motivation day
Cowessess First Nation held an NHL motivation day where former hockey players visited the community to inspire the next generation of players.
-
'The enemy wants to destroy everything': Ukrainian city pounded with missiles
Western allies have announced sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including banishing its key banks from the main global payments system, drawing thanks from Ukraine on Sunday as its forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.
-
Regina sees demonstrations in solidarity with Ukraine
Prayers and demonstrations were held across the city Friday, with more planned this coming weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria townhome development headed for public hearing amid opposition from neighbours
A controversial development in Victoria has taken another step forward, with the city council voting last week to move the project to a public hearing.
-
1 person injured, 5 boats destroyed in Ladysmith fire
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a boat storage facility in Ladysmith early Saturday morning.
-
Islanders fear for loved ones in Ukraine as attacks intensify
Victoria Grando ended her telephone call Friday with her cousin — who lives in Ukraine — in tears.