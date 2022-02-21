Investigation into N.S. fatal house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues, autopsies complete

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act

Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.

Putin mulls recognizing separatist eastern Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will decide later Monday whether to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that Moscow could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island