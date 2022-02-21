Investigation into N.S. fatal house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues, autopsies complete

The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.

"The investigation is ongoing together with the Nova Scotia Fire Marshall’s Office and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office," said the Nova Scotia RCMP in a news release.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Lunenburg RCMP, EHS members, and several local fire services responded to a house fire on Upper Branch Road.

Police say the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters responded to the scene.

According to police, the remains of a 33-year-old woman, an 11-year-old child, a nine-year-old child and an eight-year-old child, were located in the home, while two people, a 36-year-old man and a four-year-old child, escaped and were taken to hospital.

"We are saddened. A tragic loss like this in such a small community is rough, it's rough on everybody. Not just the fire department members," said Midville Fire Chief Cory Emino on Sunday.

Police say autopsies have been completed by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, but no details have been released.

“The evidence and information gathered to date continues to indicate the fire is not suspicious,” said Nova Scotia RCMP.

A news release issued Saturday evening by Bluenose Academy, a P-9 school in Lunenburg, N.S., identified the adult victim as Kaylea Savory, a teaching assistant at the school.

The academy also expressed condolences over the loss of two students at the school: Harley Savoury, Grade 6, and Hendrix Savory, Grade 3.

"As a community, we are holding Kaylea's family and friends in our thoughts during this difficult time," said principal Jennifer McMullen and vice principal Cathy Shaw in the release.

South Shore Regional Centre for Education also issued a news release expressing condolences and support for the family and community on Sunday.

"In addition to our grief over this tremendous loss to our community, we also recognize the impact this tragedy has on the students and staff at our school," said Paul Ash, SSRCE regional executive director, in the release.

Ash said Bluenose Academy will have additional staff, such as grief counsellors, beginning Tuesday and they will remain for as long as needed.

On behalf of the school board, Ash issued a second release Sunday afternoon, stating the third child was a Grade 4 student at Greenfield Elementary, located in Greenfield, N.S. The child's name has not been disclosed.

"We have a number of schools mourning and our thoughts are with all those feeling the impacts of this immense loss," said Ash in the release.

Family friends have started a page to accept donations.