SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Irving Oil is apologizing for a butane lake in the city's east side that forced the evacuation of businesses on at least two streets in Saint John, N.B., Monday.

Police say the rupture happened at about 11 a.m. in a line that runs from the Canaport facility on Bayside Drive to the Irving Oil refinery.

Bayside Drive and River Avenue were shut down and businesses were evacuated, and part of a causeway in the area was also temporarily shut down.

"During routine testing, we learned of an isolated leak in our butane line off of Bayside Drive near our East Saint John Terminal," Irving Oil spokesman Sam Robinson said in an email late Monday afternoon.

"Following our standard operating procedures, we are working together with city operations and the Saint John Fire Department to resolve the matter as quickly and safely as possible."

Irving apologized for the inconvenience to "our neighbours."

Police say extra officers from other zones were re-assigned to east Saint John and the public was advised to avoid the area.

Butane is a gaseous fuel derived from petroleum that can be blended with propane and sold as liquefied petroleum gas.