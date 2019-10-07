Charges have now been laid in connection with an explosion and fire at the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John last year.

The explosion happened at the refinery on the city’s east side the morning of Oct. 8, 2018, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky.

No one was seriously injured, but residents reported that their homes shook in the blast.

WorkSafeNB says one charge has been laid against Irving Oil, while two charges have been laid against Irving Oil Refining GP, under New Brunswick’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.