'It costs what it costs': Mixed reactions to gas prices during first weekend of June

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Colourful pageant, street fests cap Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A colourful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's life and highlighting Britain's diversity paraded through central London on Sunday, the final day of a long holiday weekend honouring the monarch's 70 years on the throne. Royal fans were hoping to see another glimpse of the 96-year-old Queen later at Buckingham Palace, where the parade ends.

A hologram of Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation in the Gold State Coach during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London on June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles as Putin warns West on supplies

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine's government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, a claim denied by a Ukrainian official. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'

Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington

Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law

Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island