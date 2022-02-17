'It’s absolutely incredible': Granny who grooved to the halftime show becomes social media sensation

A Winnipeg senior has become a social media sensation after her grandson, who is from Halifax, posted a video of her getting her groove on during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Millions of people tuned in to watch some of the most iconic hip-hop artists of all time at the Super Bowl Sunday night, including 99-year-old Jean Morrison.

“When I heard the music at the game, I mean you just have to dance,” said Jean.

The grandma, who turns 100 in a few months, says she just loved the show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and included a surprise performance from 50 Cent.

“Well, I thought it was fantastic and then when I saw Mary J. with a hat on I thought, ‘Oh there’s one of my favourite people,’” said Jean.

After a cousin sent him the video, Mike Morrison posted a clip of his grandmother on Twitter and it quickly blew up.

“All these accounts and people I admire were sharing it and talking about my grandmother,” said Mike.

“To me, it’s absolutely incredible. I think at nine hours we were at two million,” said Jean.

The comments continued to flood in.

“They were just saying like, ‘You go granny,’ or, ‘I wish that she was my granny,’ or, ‘I wish my grandmother was still here,’ or, ‘That reminds me of my grandmother,’” said Mike.

However, some of the comments did need a bit of an explanation.

“I think one of the expressions that was used by one of the people that were commenting on the video was big boss b***h or something. That doesn’t make any sense to me as a compliment,” said Jean.

“It put a new interpretation of being old.”

The video has been shared by the NFL and rapper Ice T, and was even liked by Snoop Dogg himself.

This isn’t the first time Jean has made headlines. She has been recognized for her amazing style and even started doing stand-up comedy just a few years ago.

“It’s been incredible to have someone in my life that hasn’t stopped living and really has been a reminder to me about how long your life can be and how much you can do with it,” said Mike.

“It’s only been two days, but our whole family has been texting about how special it is for people watching, but for us as well because it gives us a chance to showcase what a wonderful person she is.”