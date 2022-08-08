'It's definitely an emergency': Homeless rates spiking in eastern Nova Scotia, study shows
The number of people who are homeless in eastern Nova Scotia is rising at an alarming rate, according to a recent study.
“It's easy at times to not notice if you're not in certain areas of the community or if you don't associate with certain people, but there are lots of people living in tents in Sydney. There are people sleeping on the street. There are people living under staircases of commercial buildings,” said Jodi McDavid, executive director of Cape Breton Transition House.
McDavid says rising costs and the lack of affordable housing is a combination of factors that are sending people to the streets.
“You are talking about people who were already having a hard time to make a go of it. It is an emergency. It's definitely an emergency,” said McDavid.
Nearly 500 people in eastern Nova Scotia are struggling with homelessness, according to numbers released by Cape Breton University.
“The interventions that we've been applying to the challenge have not been working,” said Erika Shea, president and CEO of New Dawn Enterprises, a social welfare organization that provides supportive housing.
Shea warns that CBRM will see its own tent cities popping up if something is not done soon.
“Our colleagues at the Ally Centre share with us that they're not able to keep donated tents in stock. As soon as they are provided with a supply of tents, those tents are claimed,” said Shea.
Forty-nine per cent of people struggling with homelessness are women and 47 per cent are men according to the study, with the majority over the age of 29.
“It is imperative that all three levels of government look at this as an urgent social and economic issue, and not one that we can just tweak and message the solutions we've been applying,” said Shea.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
While RCMP says use of spyware is lawful, it's 'extremely intrusive': former privacy commissioner
While the RCMP says its use of spyware is lawful, there is 'no doubt' the covert collection by police of personal and other information from Canadians' devices 'is an extremely intrusive practice,' says former privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien. 'What's at play is the balancing of privacy and other public interests,' Therrien said Tuesday.
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
Trump seeks to raise money off news of FBI search of his Florida home
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Canadian frigates absent from NATO naval forces for first time since 2014
For the first time in eight years, Canadian warships are not involved in either of two NATO naval task forces charged with patrolling European waters and defending against Russian threats.
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why Pierre Poilievre's plan to work with provinces to reduce barriers is a good idea
The serious shortage of nurses and doctors has put the spotlight on a long overdue reform to the rules governing entrance requirements for foreign-trained professionals, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
WestJet brings back 17 routes for Canadians to escape the cold this winter
WestJet is bringing back 17 new routes that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic to help travellers escape the cold this winter.
Top commander defends military's vaccine requirement, says 'tweak' in the works
Canada's top military commander says he plans to 'tweak' the Armed Forces' vaccine requirement in the next few weeks.
Toronto
-
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
-
Monster home built north of Toronto infuriating neighbours
A home under construction north of Toronto, which is nearly twice as tall as others on the street, is being slammed by local residents as a 'monstrosity.'
-
Longtime radio host John Derringer leaves Q107 amid investigation
Longtime radio personality John Derringer is leaving his position as host of Q107's 'Derringer in the Morning' after 22 years amid an investigation into verbal abuse and gender discrimination in the workplace.
Calgary
-
Graphic, violent photos and threats sent to victims in new scam: Calgary police
Calgary police are warning citizens about an extortion scam that sees victims sent graphic and violent photos to intimidate them into handing over their hard-earned money.
-
Calgary man and dog drown at Spray Lakes Reservoir in Kananaskis Country
Alberta RCMP officers are hoping to recover the body of a man they say drowned while trying to save a dog from Spray Lakes Reservoir.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Montreal
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Montrealers are getting a little breather from the scorching heat to start the week, but weather experts say that relief won't last long.
-
More than 288,000 Quebecers now registered with family physician group
In two months, 288,709 more Quebecers have signed up with a family medicine group.
-
25 more COVID-19 deaths in Quebec as hospitalizations, ICU numbers subside
Quebec health officials confirm 25 more people have died due to COVID-19, a total of 16,069.
Edmonton
-
Fatal Highway 770 crash part of larger criminal investigation: RCMP
A fatal crash west of Edmonton is part of a larger investigation into a "string" of break-and-enters, police say.
-
'Very concerning': Camrose casino wants to move to southeast Edmonton
Residents in southeast Edmonton are concerned after finding out that a casino could soon be relocating to their neighbourhood.
-
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a police shooting northeast of Edmonton on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins senior charged for firing gun in ongoing bylaw dispute
An 84-year-old Timmins man is facing a list of firearms-related charges following an incident at an undeveloped lot involved in an ongoing dispute with city bylaw officials, police said.
-
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in one
A local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
London
-
London police identify weekend homicide victim
London police have identified the city's fourth homicide victim of the year.
-
172-year-old home spared from demolition in Oxford County
A 172 -year-old home in Oxford County is protected from demolition, at least temporarily.
-
Man seriously assaulted by multiple people in Stratford, Ont.
Police in Stratford are searching for several suspects after a man was seriously assaulted late last weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Officer shooting man in Thompson was reasonable and necessary: IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Thompson last year, and determined that the officer’s decision to shoot the man was “reasonable, necessary and justified in law.”
-
While RCMP says use of spyware is lawful, it's 'extremely intrusive': former privacy commissioner
While the RCMP says its use of spyware is lawful, there is 'no doubt' the covert collection by police of personal and other information from Canadians' devices 'is an extremely intrusive practice,' says former privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien. 'What's at play is the balancing of privacy and other public interests,' Therrien said Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North End
Winnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
Ottawa
-
Six suspects wanted in Ottawa robbery
Police are searching for six suspects after they say a man was driven to suburban Ottawa, assaulted, robbed and left at the side of the road.
-
Why many Ottawa public servants oppose return-to-office plans
For more than two years, federal public servants have been doing their jobs from home. Now, amid pressure to return to the office, they’re asking why that needs to change.
-
These are Ottawa's top 8 date night restaurants
Eight Ottawa restaurants are on a new list by OpenTable and Bumble of the top 100 Canadian restaurants for date night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Saskatoon mother who disappeared with son faces charges in U.S., Canada
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
-
$4.1 million to Beardy’s Okemasis’ Cree Nation for withholding salaries to leadership
The Government of Canada has negotiated a settlement with Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation for lost salaries and annuities promised to chiefs and headmen under Treaty 6.
Vancouver
-
Tents to be removed from Vancouver homeless camp, starting with 'highest risk areas': city
Tents and other structures are being removed from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside starting Tuesday, the city confirmed.
-
Here's how B.C. crews are using controlled burns to fight wildfires
With B.C.'s Keremeos Creek wildfire continuing to threaten homes and communities, wildfire crews are using controlled burns to contain the blaze.
-
Man who waved hammer, 'spewed racial vulgarity' at kids the subject of 22 police reports already this year: RCMP
A man who reportedly threatened people and damaged vehicles with a hammer while "spewing racial vulgarity" is well known to police, Mounties in Kelowna said.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Search for missing swimmer continues on Last Mountain Lake: Southey RCMP
The search for a man who went missing while swimming near Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake, Sask. will continue on Tuesday, according to a release from Southey RCMP.
-
'Prey' actress wore Sask. artists' jewelry in Vogue article
Jewelry created by Indigenous artists from Saskatchewan was worn by "Prey" actress Amber Midthunder in a recent Vogue article.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo singer makes debut on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Nanaimo, B.C.-raised singer Lauren Spencer-Smith made her U.S. talkshow debut with an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
-
Missing Port Alberni woman subject of podcast series
The search is still on for a missing Port Alberni woman, and friends and family are hoping that a new podcast revolving around the 40-year-old's disappearance will help keep the investigation in people's minds.
-
Staff shortage forces closure of another Vancouver Island health-care centre
Staffing shortages have forced the closure of another Vancouver Island medical centre.