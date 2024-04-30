'It’s really endless what you can do': N.S. woman transforms sea glass into art

Walking along a beach, Sherry Mackenzie often spots pieces of forgotten glass she can transform into something beautiful.

“We’ll see a piece of glass and say we can create a butterfly from that,” she said. “It’s really endless what you can do.”

Sea glass is pictured. (Source: Darryl Reeves/CTV News Atlantic)Mackenzie, based in Cape Breton, N.S., combs the waterfront for sea glass, taking the pieces and turning them into jewelry items.

“I enjoy going out to the garage and doing jewelry making,” she said. “We have a little area out there where we create our glass. Most times when I pick up glass, I’ll hold it up to a light. The light will reflect the age of the glass, the frost in it, it will all tell you how old the glass is.

“After a while you develop an eye for it.”

Mackenzie said she started searching for sea glass as a way to take her mind of life’s distractions.

“We had some medical issues in our family and it was our release point to just be able to get out and walk on the beach and think of nothing else except for what we were looking for,” she said.

Sea glass art is pictured. (Source: Darryl Reeves/CTV News Atlantic)Mackenzie said she initially gave away her sea glasses jewelry to friends and family, but they now receive requests from all kinds of people looking for unique items.

“We have people calling us and texting us if we can make things,” she said. “It’s amazing what you can create from what washes up on the shore.”

Mackenzie’s pieces can be found on Instagram at saltycglass.cb.

