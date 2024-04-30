Get ready for a little TLC: Famous girl group lands in Moncton

Anyone in the Moncton area looking to take a break from chasing waterfalls can check out a big concert coming to the region in May.

TLC — the best-selling American girl group of all time — is performing at the Avenir Centre on May 14. The band is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark album CrazySexyCool this year.

“Obviously we cherish it, it means so much to us and it’s a blessing that, you know, our songs have been able to stand the test of time,” said member Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas in an interview with CTV’s Katie Kelly on Tuesday. “So, you know, it’s amazing.

“I think that Tionne and I both were most proud of the fact that the good lyrical content is what is the real, are the real roots to our success.”

Thomas noted the group has stuck around long enough to see 1990s fashion make a resurgence in 2020s.

“You still look super cute, but you’re comfortable,” she said. “You have the best of both worlds.”

The group lost member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in a tragic car accident in 2002, and Thomas and member Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins turned to each other for support. They recently released a Netflix documentary they say provides new information and context for the band.

“We’re very proud of the work and we think that, you know, people will enjoy the rollercoaster,” Thomas said.

The Moncton show will be the group’s first time on the East Coast of Canada and it will be their only stop in Atlantic Canada.

“So much energy…from the time we hit the sage until the time we walk off,” Thomas said. “You need to come out and enjoy yourselves at the TLC show.”

Tickets are available at the Avenir Centre website.

