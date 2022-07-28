'It's going to get done': Construction project slows traffic in Shediac, N.B.

If you're driving to one of New Brunswick's top tourist destinations this weekend, you'll have to practice some patience.

Traffic on a portion of Shediac's main street is down to one lane due to a construction project.

Work to replace ageing water main pipes began early this month on a roughly one kilometre stretch of Main Street West and will continue for weeks to come.

The multi-phase infrastructure renewal is a municipal project with federal and provincial funding.

Shediac Mayor Roger Caissie said the work had to start this month, even during the busy tourist season, so that it could be completed before winter.

"It is a little painful this time of year, or any time of year when you slow down traffic to one lane, although it is a one-way street right now,” he said. “People are still getting in. it might take a little longer, so we ask anybody, tourists or folks from the area, to just bare with us. It’s going to get done.”

Quispamsis resident Dorothy Price has a cottage in nearby Pointe-du-Chêne. The work doesn't have a big impact on her, but she feels bad for business owners in the area.

"I think it's a real imposition for them and after several years of struggling because of COVID and not having people being able to be here, it's really unfortunate," said Price.

Paulette LeBlanc has owned a paddle board and kayak shop off Main Street West for six years. She said the construction is hurting her business.

"When one reservation is delayed it impacts all the others," said LeBlanc. "People are very frustrated. We only have three months of summer and construction started right at the same time as the Quebec construction shut down, which is so unfortunate because that's when we usually make the most money."

Caissie said he's heard from business owners in town and he sympathizes.

"It doesn't help. Absolutely it doesn't help, I couldn't agree more. Although they do see that it needs to be done. They're going to see the benefit at the end of the day," he said.

Southern Ontario resident Sylvia Vlahovski is used to massive summertime construction projects when driving in the Greater Toronto Area and doesn't think the work being done in Shediac is a big deal at all.

"Every street, all hours of the day," said Vlahovski about summer construction in Toronto. "This was nothing. It was comical. We just sat back and relaxed and looked at the sights. Traffic in New Brunswick is a pleasure."

The construction project is scheduled to be finished by mid-October.