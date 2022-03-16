'It's heartbreaking': N.S. court reviews video evidence in negligence re-trial
The final hours of Cory Rogers’ life were the focus at the re-trial of two Halifax police special constables Wednesday.
The two are accused of negligence in Rogers' 2016 death after he vomited into a spithood while being held in a jail cell.
All of it was caught on surveillance video — very difficult to watch, especially for Rogers' Mother.
"It's heartbreaking," Jeannette Rogers told CTV News.
Arrested on June 15, 2016, the highly intoxicated Rogers had been at the IWK, wanting to see his daughter, born the day before.
The court viewed a lengthy surveillance video from the hospital Wednesday morning, showing Rogers interacting with security staff before being convinced to leave by his partner.
Hospital staff called police, who arrested Rogers for public intoxication.
A now-retired investigator from the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) determined Rogers had likely consumed a 375 ml bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, a bottle was later recovered that he'd tossed outside.
Arriving at the police station just before 11:00 p.m., outside cameras recorded Rogers being fitted with a spit hood before being carried inside by a number of officers.
Instructions on the spithood packaging warn users no one wearing one should ever be left unattended because improper use can cause injury or death.
The medical examiner later ruled Rogers vomited inside the hood and died of asphyxiation.
Two special constables, Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner are being re-tried for negligence.
Carried to cell number five, around 11:07 p.m., an overhead camera recorded Rogers lying motionless for some 20 minutes prior to some body spasms starting around 11:31 p.m.
Today's viewing was the third, agonizing time Jeannette Rogers has viewed the entire chain of events — enough to memorize the time-codes, including the last time her son was seen moving.
"11:37," she said.
"That's what they figured. And they didn't go into that cell until 1:39."
Entered as evidence, a prisoner cell check form indicates Gardner and Fraser looked in on Rogers some eight times before discovering he was dead, but on at least one occasion, video evidence fails to show anyone in the hallways at that time.
In court, Prosecutor Chris Vanderhoof, brought in from Manitoba to handle the case, put the direct question to retired SIRT Investigator Keith Stothart.
"Was there a cell check by Dan Fraser at this time?"
"No," said Stothart.
Justice James Chipman will decide the verdict in the case, which is expected to wrap next week.
Still, the death of Cory Rogers has already prompted some changes.
In an emailed statement, Halifax Regional Police told CTV News Wednesday some policies have changed since 2016.
"We have continued to make improvements to processes related to our prisoner care facilities, including new policy related to the requirement for trained staff only to apply spithoods as well as increased supervision in PCF," said Cst. John MacLeod in the email.
"Given that there are court proceedings currently ongoing related to these matters, we are unable to further comment."
The trial is expected to continue Thursday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Russian forces destroyed a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Book fast and be flexible: Travellers should brace for rush in bookings after COVID-19 testing requirements lifted
Experts say Canadian travellers should brace for a massive influx in bookings and rising prices now that the federal government has said it will lift the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers on April 1.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair
Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.
Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
Sask. premier petitions federal government to designate rail workers as essential as strike looms
Saskatchewan's premier is petitioning the federal government to classify rail workers as an essential service in light of the looming Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway strike.
Toronto
-
Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
-
Ontario arborist dies following incident involving wood chipper, witness says
An investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident involving an arborist in Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Ontario man has warranty denied for $20,000 in car repairs over lack of paperwork
An Ontario man who bought a used car was told his warranty wouldn't cover $20,000 in repairs because he lacked the appropriate paperwork.
Calgary
-
Albertans send cash to Ukraine by renting Airbnb room without staying
Airbnb says more than 430,000 bookings have been made in Ukraine out of a community driven effort to send cash directly to Ukrainian residents, without actually spending the night.
-
New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters
Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.
-
Calgary police implores protesters to 'stay away' from the Beltline on Saturday
Calgary police issued a plea Wednesday, asking anyone planning on protesting in the Beltline this weekend to instead "stay away."
Montreal
-
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old Montreal girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end on Monday will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Chiarot to Panthers for forward Smilanic, picks
The Montreal Canadians traded defenceman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for forward Tyler Smilanic. The Canadiens also get a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2022, previously acquired from the New York Rangers.
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to report COVID-19 data once a week
Alberta has announced it will only report COVID-19 data on Wednesdays going forward. The province will also hold a weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesdays.
-
Police release video of suspect vehicle in Abdullah Shah death investigation
Edmonton police are pleading with the community to send them photos or videos and help identify the suspect vehicle in the death of Abdullah Shah Sunday night.
-
102 Avenue bike lanes closed at 116 Street for EPCOR repairs, groups call for more consultation
A manhole will be installed in the intersection of 116 Street and 102 Avenue for maintenance of the main sewer lines.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area carpenter union receives federal funding
With the continuing skilled tradesperson shortage, the federal government is providing funding to aid in northern training opportunities.
-
Ontario Green Party leader makes Sudbury stop to talk sustainable mining
It was a day full of networking for Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who came to Sudbury on Wednesday to learn more about sustainable mining and innovation.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
London
-
London, Ont. police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs
Two London, Ont. residents are charged after police seized firearms, ammunition and drugs as part of an investigation on Wednesday.
-
14-Storey high rise apartment building approved for main intersection in St. Thomas, Ont.
Phase 2 of a new development in the heart of St. Thomas, Ont. has received conditional approval from the city’s site plan committee.
-
Three southwestern Ontario men charged during Woodstock, Ont. human trafficking investigation
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged three individuals as part of a human trafficking investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl attacked by unknown man on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
-
Winnipeg's mayor renews calls for public inquiry after judge rules former city CAO accepted $327,000 bribe
The City of Winnipeg has won a court case against its former Chief Administrative Officer Phil Sheegl, prompting Winnipeg’s mayor to renew calls for a public inquiry into the matter.
-
'I have lost who I was': Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more support is needed
A Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more understanding and support for the condition is needed.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. church bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada
Thirty Ukrainian refugees have fled the country during Russia's invasion with the help of the SouthGate Church in Kemptville, Ont.
-
Ottawa police prepare for St. Patrick's Day festivities in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police went door to door on Russell Avenue Wednesday afternoon, typically the location for St. Patrick's Day festivities.
-
Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community echoes pleas from Ukraine's president for no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s personal and powerful addresses to Canadian Parliament and U.S. Congress over the last two days are hitting close to home for Saskatoon’s Ukrainian community.
-
Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon vows to not give up on her country
A Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon is committed to doing her part a world away.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.
Vancouver
-
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunch
Industry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
-
Metro Vancouver eateries raise $10,000 for humanitarian aid in Ukraine
With multiple family members trapped in Mariupol, a city under siege in Ukraine, Sergiy Kuznietsov is having a hard time concentrating on running the three Ukrainian eateries he and his wife own and operate in Metro Vancouver.
-
B.C. releases in-depth data on homelessness, providing 'most accurate' picture of the problem yet
For the first time ever, the B.C. government is releasing detailed information on those who experience homelessness in the province.
Regina
-
First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons approved for development in east Regina
Regina city council voted in favour of a first-of-its-kind, sustainable Tim Hortons to be built in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters Canada
Close to 3,000 employees of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. could be off the job early Sunday morning.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.
Vancouver Island
-
Another dog killed by wolves in Sooke, B.C.
A pet dog living in the East Sooke area was killed by a wolf or wolves this week, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed Wednesday.
-
Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 death, 30 new cases
British Columbia health officials reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Floating spa facility proposed for Victoria harbour
A proposal before the City of Victoria is seeking to construct a floating spa facility, complete with saunas and freshwater pools, at Ship Point in the city's Inner Harbour.