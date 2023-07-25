'It’s just a happy place': Rebuild continues at N.B. country market

The owner of a beloved business in Salisbury, N.B., is hoping that a new and improved, bigger and better country market will once again become a gathering place for her community.

The Green Pig Country Market was destroyed in a fire last September, but co-owner Dawn Beckwith said the family decided right away they would rebuild.

“Oh, there was no doubt. We knew for sure we'd be back, it’s just taking a little time. But this was a good opportunity to rebuild, make something a little bit better, more spacious,” said Beckwith.

The larger building, which will house the permanent market, is expected to open its doors to customers in the spring of 2024.

Once completed, the new market will be 9,000 square feet — more than twice the size of the old one.

Two structures are currently under construction, and the smaller of the two is almost ready to open. A temporary market is expected to be set up in the smaller building some time next week.

As well, the Green Pig’s produce stand is open daily and the market’s products are available at farmers markets around the region.

“We’re growing all of these vegetables ourselves so there's no middle-man involved,” Beckwith said.

“It's just our crew planting, picking, bringing it to the market and selling it. You don't have to wonder where it comes from because it's ours.”

The Green Pig’s new ice cream shop is also up and running, meaning many friendly faces are back on site. The produce stand and ice cream activity is a welcome sign for locals who were devastated by the market’s fire.

Salisbury Mayor Rob Campbell said when the market burned down, it felt as if the community had lost a member of their own family.

“To see it rise from the ashes, we're so proud,” said Campbell.

“It’s more than a business. It's part of our community. When people talk about Salisbury they think about the Green Pig. And economically, from a tourism perspective, if you think about Masstown Market in Nova Scotia, that is our Masstown Market in our province.”

Salisbury resident Garnet Keith and his wife Nancy have been coming to Green Pig for years because they love the fresh produce.

“It's where everybody goes,” Keith said.

Beckwith said it has been a joy to see the community come together at the produce stand and ice cream spot.

“People are grabbing their vegetables and they're talking,” said Beckwith.

“They're grabbing an ice cream. They're catching up with someone they haven't seen for a while in town. It's a place for people in the community to gather. A place with quality products and we try to have very friendly staff. It's just a happy place, that's what everyone tells me. It brings them joy.”

