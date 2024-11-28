New Halifax Transit terminal opening in December

A new Halifax Transit terminal will open in the downtown core next month, servicing dozens of buses that have been on detour due to the Cogswell District project.

The Halifax Transit terminal at Scotia Square will open on Dec. 16, according to a news release from the municipality. It will include heated shelters, wider sidewalks, an additional bus bay and extra seating. Landscaping elements and new tress will be installed next year.

Last June, Barrington Street from Duke Street to Upper Water Street was closed to accommodate construction for the Cogswell District project. The closure caused the relocation of the Barrington Street bus bays and the rerouting of 30 transit routes.

Cogswell Street from Upper Water Street to Brunswick Street will also be open on Dec. 16.

The municipality says Valour Way, which closed in February 2023, will reopen and the new roundabout will be fully operational on Dec. 16. It will have a temporary connection to Nora Bernard Street to allow local access to businesses on Amalamek Way.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.