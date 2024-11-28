ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. woman wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP

    Beverly Herney, 45, is pictured. (Source: N.S. RCMP) Beverly Herney, 45, is pictured. (Source: N.S. RCMP)
    Share

    A woman from Potlotek, N.S., who was wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested, according to RCMP.

    Beverly Herney, 45, was wanted for an incident in the community.

    Herney is facing charges of:

    • break and enter
    • theft over $5,000
    • theft under $5,000

    An update from RCMP on Thursday says Herney was located and arrested on Wednesday.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News