N.S. woman wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP

A woman from Potlotek, N.S., who was wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested, according to RCMP.

Beverly Herney, 45, was wanted for an incident in the community.

Herney is facing charges of:

break and enter

theft over $5,000

theft under $5,000

An update from RCMP on Thursday says Herney was located and arrested on Wednesday.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.