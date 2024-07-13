'It's pretty hard': Lobster eating contest in Shediac, N.B., a challenge for participants

It just doesn't feel like summer in Shediac, N.B., until someone eats two lobsters in under three minutes.

The Shediac Lobster Festival is almost over, but those in attendance Saturday got to witness a display of skill and expertise.

Five brave contestants participated in the lobster eating contest mid-afternoon, some of them past winners.

Champion Serge Boucher said there's no real strategy involved for him.

"I've been eating lobster all my life so I'm pretty accustomed to it. I had to go against my friends though, so it was more ego than hunger," said Boucher.

Renelle Lanteigne won the competition in 2019 and decided to challenge herself again this year.

Contestants work to get the meat out of the shells and eat lobster as quick as possible. (CTV/Derek Haggett)"I was the only woman. There was four men," said Lanteigne. "I think I was close. I think it was very close between me and the winner. But it's just the experience. It was so much fun. I mean, lobster is just delicious."

The contest did leave Lanteigne a bit bruised and battered.

"You know, scars and blood, but that's part of the experience," she said.

Boucher, who also won seven years ago, said eating two lobsters in three minutes is not as easy as it looks.

"It's hard to hit and not cut yourself. So you try to find all the meat. Yeah, it's pretty hard," said Boucher.

Serge Boucher throws his hands up with excitement after being named the winner of the contest. (CTV/Derek Haggett)The Shediac Lobster Festival is celebrating its 75th anniversary and it is the longest running festival in New Brunswick.

Festival president Pascale Haché said the turnout has been fantastic.

"Our numbers are bigger than last year and the year before. We've got more culinary events, more shows, more of everything so we're quite pleased," said Haché.

Carnival rides are set up for the Shediac Lobster Festival. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Haché said it's tough to say just how many people have attended so far.

"We usually average between 20 to 40,000 people in the peak. That was quite a few years ago that we reached those numbers, but we are expecting to hit 30 or 40,000 people at the festival this year," said Haché.

The festivities for the diamond anniversary wrap up on Sunday with the kids parade, a feast on Main Street on a giant table and the closing show.

