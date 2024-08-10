Beechville, N.S., receives community spirit award

The community of Beechville, N.S., was presented with a Lieutenant Governor’s Community Spirit Award on Saturday.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Community Spirit Award celebrates the power, strength and diversity of communities across Nova Scotia.

“Beechville is proof of that when a community stands together there’s nothing they can’t achieve,” said MLA Twila Groose during the ceremony.

Beechville was one of four communities chosen to receive the honour in 2024.

“Beechville has always been a very close community,” said former Lieutenant Governor Maryann Francis. “They have understanding of freedom, of love and of caring of themselves and for their community, for their province, for everything. When you see the importance and how the youth are doing now that tells you a lot.”

Beechville is a historically African Nova Scotian community founded by Black refugees who escaped slavery during the War of 1812.

“As a historically Black community we want to hold on to that identity. So the importance is just to continue to stay strong, move forward, and not allow that to be left behind,” said resident Paula Blackmore.

“Today is a great celebration of the community. It’s amazing to see the recognition that we’ve had within our community for so long finally be expressed and recognised externally,” said community member Keihgan Blackmore. “Small communities throughout the province make it what it is and today is another recognition of yet another community.”

Saturday’s ceremony featured African drumming, a youth choir and speeches about the community's historical background.

With files from CTV's James Morrison

