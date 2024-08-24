IWK health specialist on back-to-school safety for drivers and pedestrians

For students, the first day of school marks the unofficial end of summer. Drivers are encouraged to exercise extra caution as children return to class and streets become busier with pedestrians around school hours.

Samantha Noseworthy is a health promotion specialist with Child Safety Link. As the school year begins, she said the most important thing for drivers to consider is their speed.

“It’s so influential when it comes to the outcomes if there is a pedestrian-vehicle collision,” Noseworthy said. “The risk of serious injury and death dramatically decreases the slower the vehicle is going.

Noseworthy said a pedestrian struck by a vehicle travelling at 50 km/h is six times more likely to die than a pedestrian struck at 30 km/h. She said that at slower speeds, coming to a faster stop makes a collision less likely, and she recommended minimizing distractions, such as phones while driving.

For parents whose children may be walking to school for the first time, Noseworthy recommends having a conversation with them about safety.

“Most importantly, when we think about crossing the road always using the crosswalk,” Noseworthy said. “If you’re in a school community that has a crossing guard availing of that crosswalk that certainly helps younger children walk across the street more safely.”

Noseworthy said you can teach children safe habits for crossing the street, like looking left, right and left again before crossing.

For parents who want to prepare their children for a safe commute to school, Noseworthy recommends practice.

“Establish that safe route to school that they can walk and just walk with them a few mornings before the school year starts and make sure they feel really comfortable with that route, they understand how to safely cross the street.”

Noseworthy said you should also prepare your child to adapt to the unexpected, such as construction on their normal route.

“Are they confident to make another safe choice if you’re not going to be there?”