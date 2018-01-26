

CTV Atlantic





J.D. Irving, Ltd. announced Thursday it plans to bring thousands of jobs to the Maritimes over the years to come, leaving many young workers feeling optimistic about their future in the region.

The Saint John-based conglomerate company says it will need to hire people to fill 1,510 new jobs in Canada and 190 in the United States over the next three years.

"If there's great talent out there and you want to be in Saint John or Halifax or Chipmen, we'll find a spot for you," says Jeff Green, recruitment director of JDI.

Green says about 8,000 jobs will come to the Maritimes alone.

"Some of it is due to attrition and turnover, but there is growth in all of our operations,” he says. “Over 1,700 of those jobs are going to be due to growth. They're new jobs."

Young apprentice welders Craig Dempster and Meagan Sutton say they’re happy to be given the opportunity to now stay in the Maritimes.

"If I can stay around here, then for sure I'm going to. I don't want to travel," says Sutton.

"Stay home, stay in New Brunswick, work local, stay local," says Dempster.

Because of its size and the variety of companies within J.D. Irving, the Maritimes’ largest industrial employer is always in hiring mode. But just like any other company, coming to the table with a certain skillset will make it more likely for a person to be hired.

Among the most valuable skills is the ability to adapt to technological change.

"Being a lifelong learner is an important part of what we look for in people because our businesses are constantly evolving and we need our people to as well," says Green.

The company says it will be offering competitive wages and benefits, and it hopes to see a lot of resumes in the years to come.

"It's awesome. It tells us that they want us to stay here," Craig Dempster says.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.