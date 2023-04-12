Jackie Vautour's family home demolished inside Kouchibouguac National Park

Rocky Vautour points to a plot of land where his father's home once stood. (Derek Haggett/CTV) Rocky Vautour points to a plot of land where his father's home once stood. (Derek Haggett/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island