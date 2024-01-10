Jackpot for northern New Brunswick chase the ace draw estimated at $7.3M
The ace of hearts remains up for grabs in northern New Brunswick, following Tuesday night’s chase the ace draw in Petit-Rocher.
Melodie Desjardin of Campbellton was the latest New Brunswicker to test her luck in the game.
After missing the first call from organizers, Desjardin picked envelope number two over the phone, which revealed the four of spades.
While she didn’t win the $6.7M prize, she did walk away with a consolation prize of $355,527.
Last week’s winner, Doug Henderson was on hand to help pick this week’s winning ticket.
After organizers dumped thousands of tickets into a homemade pool and used snow shovels to mix them up, Henderson walked through the tickets with a blindfold on before eventually grabbing Desjardin’s ticket.
As someone who just recently tried his luck at finding the card, Henderson says the chase the ace game is all about luck.
“It’s been a rollercoaster since last Tuesday,” he said.
Henderson was skiing with two of his friends when he says they decided they needed to buy tickets right before the deadline on Tuesday afternoon.
His wife, Jo Henderson, actually gave him the $20 since he didn’t have any cash on him.
“They waited for us to drop the tickets in somewhere about five to one (o’clock). It was the first time I had bought tickets for this draw,” he said.
While winning $345,403 your first time buying tickets was lucky enough, Henderson’s story is more unique than most.
Doug Henderson won $345,403 through a chase the ace draw in northern New Brunswick.
“They called Dave Henderson instead of Doug Henderson, which lead to a great deal of confusion,” he said.
“When I was phoning to be qualified for the winner, Dave Henderson, who coincidentally is my cousin, was phoning to say he had won.”
Luckily, the organizers were able to quickly sort out the confusion and Doug and Jo collected their winnings.
“It’s money I didn’t have. All of the articles that I’ve ever read is to just park the money for a few months, come down to earth, make a few decisions and that’s what I intend to do,” he said.
“Then, my friends remind me that I have four children and nine grandchildren so when they get in on it I think everybody will be very, very happy.”
In total, there was 1,777,635 ticket sales this week.
With only six cards left to find the ace, the jackpot for next Tuesday is estimated to be $7.3M.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
