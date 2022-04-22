'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach makes Canadian history with 14th win

Nova Scotia's “Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach has made history after winning more games than any previous Canadian contestant.

The 23-year-old tutor won her 14th-straight match Friday night, earning an additional US$34,000.

Roach's winnings have now hit US$320,081.

During Friday’s episode, Roach competed against Claire Dozier, a non-profit professional from Atlanta, Ga., and Anna Meyer, a food technologist from Seattle, Wa.

According to the 'Jeopardy!' daily box score, Roach attempted to buzz in 42 times and was successful 32 times, for a success rate of 76 per cent.

She had 28 correct responses, for a correct rate of 85 per cent in regular play.

With Friday's win, Roach also claimed a spot in the "Jeopardy!" record books, becoming the eighth person on the all-time consecutive games list and the 10th on the all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings list.

Following Friday's match, Roach said she never expected to become one of the show's top champions.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks and I was fully thinking Amy [Schneider] might still be here,” Roach said.

“If it's not Amy, there's going to be some other super-champion that's just going to knock me out Game One. I guess what I didn't realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world.”

Throughout Roach's 14 appearances on the show, she has answered 93 per cent of questions correctly.

Roach, who is originally from Halifax but now lives in Toronto, first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.

Roach will attempt her 15th win Monday night, when she faces off against two new challengers, Michael Graff from Eastvale, Calif., and Jessie Francis from Marietta, Ga.