It didn't take long for country music singer Johnny Reid to agree to make a dream-come-true for a young Maritime woman.

When Vicki Gould asked on this broadcast to meet her hero, Reid was listening and he wasted no time getting back to his sweetheart here in the Maritimes.

Vicki Gould's plea to meet her favourite singer aired on CTV Atlantic on Friday.

Over the weekend, Reid himself posted his reply to social media.

"Natalie MacMaster just sent me that video, and it melted my heart it did," Reid said.

Monday afternoon, Vicki and her mother were still in disbelief.

"I cried for like two or three hours," Lori Gould said. "I couldn't stop. I was all excited and I'm still crying today."

Vicki is 21 and lives with Down syndrome. Listening to Reid's music brightens up her days, but she wasn't sure she'd be able to get tickets to his upcoming show at Sydney's Centre 200.

That's no longer a problem.

Said Reid: "So Vicki Gould. I'm going to figure out a way for my people to get in touch with your people, and I'm going to make sure that you're there at Centre 200 when I come there at Christmas."

But Reid wasn't finished, he knew what would really make Vicki's night.

"You and I are going to get a chance to say hello, and I'm going to get you backstage and we're going to have a right good time. So get your dancing shoes on."

Watching the video again today, you couldn't wipe the smile off Vicki's face.

The show isn't until Nov. 21 -- nearly six weeks away -- but they're already counting down the days.

"Oh, she's going to love it," said Lori Gould. "She's going to love it. She's going to be right excited. Aren't ya?"

Reid's quick response is a testament to the connected world we live in, but as far as Vicki and her mom are concerned, it means she chose her hero well.

"He's a good man," said Lori Gould. "Inside and out."