The father of the Cape Breton teen who was struck and killed while walking home from a graduation party last summer, plans to appeal an independent police investigation that's found no wrongdoing on the part of Cape Breton Regional police.

They ruled the driver, who also attended the party, was not impaired and did not give him a breathalyzer.

It’s another decision that leaves the family feeling disappointed and angry.

John Parr is disappointed and angry with a letter he received from Cape Breton Regional Police Chief Peter MacIsaac.

“It's been very hard,” said Parr. “It seems like it's just starting to hit me the last few weeks. I'm just starting to accept it. I didn't expect a call that night.”

Parr's 17-year-old son Joneil Hanna was struck and killed by a vehicle last June after leaving a nearby grad party.

An investigation by Halifax Police found the Cape Breton officers did nothing wrong.

“I have no faith in the justice system,” Parr said.

The probe by Halifax Regional Police was launched after Parr filed a complaint with the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner.

Parr feels police should have broken up the party and issued a breathalyzer to the driver that hit his son.

“If I went out and hit somebody with a car after leaving a party, I don't think I'd be charged with obstruction of justice,” Parr said.

The report says police had no direct knowledge there was underage drinking at the party and that the driver, 21-year-old Hayden Laffin, didn't show any signs of impairment and police had no grounds to administer a breathalyzer.

CTV News requested an interview with Cape Breton Regional Police Chief Peter MacIsaac, but his spokesperson declined comment saying the case is still before the courts.

The report also says there was a lot of misinformation in the community about the events that night -- fueled by social media and media.

“A lot of those rumours were from witnesses at the party,” said Parr.

Laffin, who is charged with obstruction of justice, will be back in court March 28.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.